Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 19

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (70-55) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-65)

Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

NYY: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.42 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 4-4, 5.11 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.11 ERA). Warren's team is 12-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Warren's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-4). When Bassitt starts, the Orioles have gone 6-5-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 5-2 record in Bassitt's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58.7%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while New York is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Orioles. The Yankees are +126 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -152.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

The Yankees-Orioles contest on Aug. 19 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (58.3%) in those games.

This year New York has won 45 of 77 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 120 opportunities.

The Yankees are 58-62-0 against the spread in their 120 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've gone 30-34 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Baltimore has a 16-22 record (winning 42.1% of its games).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-56-4 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have put together a 66-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with a slugging percentage of .529, fueled by 56 extra-base hits. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 84th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Luis Garcia has 111 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .536, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.313/.426.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .214 with a .292 OBP and 48 RBI for New York this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a team-best OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.494), and leads the Orioles in hits (126, while batting .267).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Alonso brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .500 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has 22 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 51 walks while batting .220. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 126th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Leody Taveras has 12 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .228.

Coby Mayo is hitting .214 with 12 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

8/18/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -106, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/13/2026: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/12/2026: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2026: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/4/2026: 12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/3/2026: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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