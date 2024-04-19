Reds vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Angels Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (10-9) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-11)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSW

Reds vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | LAA: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | LAA: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-196) | LAA: -1.5 (+162)

CIN: +1.5 (-196) | LAA: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Reds vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft (Reds) - 2-1, 4.15 ERA vs Patrick Sandoval (Angels) - 1-2, 5.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-1) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (1-2) will get the nod for the Angels. Ashcraft and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Ashcraft's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Sandoval's four starts that had a set spread. The Angels are 2-2 in Sandoval's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (50.8%)

Reds vs Angels Moneyline

The Reds vs Angels moneyline has Cincinnati as a -116 favorite, while Los Angeles is a -102 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Angels Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Angels are +162 to cover, while the Reds are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Angels on April 20 is 9. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Angels Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 18 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 8-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels are 7-10 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 5-9 (35.7%).

In the 20 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-10-0).

The Angels have a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.638) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .364.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

De La Cruz has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with an OPS of .965. He has a slash line of .299/.413/.552 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 20th.

Jake Fraley has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .356/.420/.511.

Will Benson has been key for Cincinnati with 13 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout is leading the Angels with 20 hits. He's batting .256 and slugging .628 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads his team with a .541 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 47th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe a has .385 on-base percentage to pace the Angels.

Anthony Rendon has three doubles and six walks while batting .257.

Reds vs Angels Head to Head

4/19/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/23/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/23/2023: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!