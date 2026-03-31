Red Wings vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The Detroit Red Wings versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (39-26-8) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-21-16)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-118) Penguins (-102) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (59.6%)

Red Wings vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Penguins are +186 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -235 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Red Wings vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Red Wings versus Penguins game on March 31 has been set at 6.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Red Wings vs Penguins Moneyline

Detroit is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -102 underdog at home.

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