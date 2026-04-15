Red Wings vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings are playing the Florida Panthers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Panthers Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (41-30-10) vs. Florida Panthers (39-38-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-140) Panthers (+116) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (51.5%)

Red Wings vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -194 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +156.

Red Wings vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for Red Wings-Panthers on April 15 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Red Wings vs Panthers Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!