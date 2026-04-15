NHL
Red Wings vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15
On Wednesday in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings are playing the Florida Panthers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Wings vs Panthers Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (41-30-10) vs. Florida Panthers (39-38-4)
- Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-140)
|Panthers (+116)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (51.5%)
Red Wings vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -194 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +156.
Red Wings vs Panthers Over/Under
- The over/under for Red Wings-Panthers on April 15 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Red Wings vs Panthers Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +116 underdog despite being at home.