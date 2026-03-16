NHL
Red Wings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
The Detroit Red Wings versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Red Wings vs Flames Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (36-23-8) vs. Calgary Flames (26-33-7)
- Date: Monday, March 16, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-184)
|Flames (+152)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (66.5%)
Red Wings vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -160 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +130.
Red Wings vs Flames Over/Under
- The Red Wings-Flames matchup on March 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Red Wings vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -184 favorite at home.