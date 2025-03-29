Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Boston Bruins.

Red Wings vs Bruins Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (33-33-6) vs. Boston Bruins (30-34-9)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ABC

Red Wings vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-172) Bruins (+142) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (57.7%)

Red Wings vs Bruins Puck Line

The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Bruins. The Red Wings are +146 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -180.

Red Wings vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Bruins game on March 29, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Red Wings vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -172 favorite at home.

