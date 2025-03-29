FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Red Wings vs Bruins Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (33-33-6) vs. Boston Bruins (30-34-9)
  • Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ABC

Red Wings vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-172)Bruins (+142)5.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (57.7%)

Red Wings vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Bruins. The Red Wings are +146 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -180.

Red Wings vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Bruins game on March 29, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Red Wings vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -172 favorite at home.

