Red Wings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

In NHL action on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings face the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Red Wings vs Bruins Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (38-23-8) vs. Boston Bruins (38-23-8)

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ABC

Red Wings vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-122) Bruins (+102) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (50.9%)

Red Wings vs Bruins Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Red Wings are +194 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -245.

Red Wings vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Bruins matchup on March 21, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Red Wings vs Bruins Moneyline

Detroit is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +102 underdog on the road.

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