Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

MLB action on Monday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (12-11) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-16)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 11:10 a.m. ET

11:10 a.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CHSN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-270) | CHW: (+220)

BOS: (-270) | CHW: (+220) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114)

BOS: -1.5 (-137) | CHW: +1.5 (+114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Anthony Buehler (Red Sox) - 2-1, 5.23 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 0-2, 4.42 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Walker Anthony Buehler (2-1, 5.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 4.42 ERA). Buehler's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Buehler's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox are 1-3-0 ATS in Cannon's four starts that had a set spread. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for four Cannon starts this season -- they lost every time.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (59.8%)

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Red Sox, Chicago is the underdog at +220, and Boston is -270 playing at home.

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Red Sox are -137 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +114.

Red Sox versus White Sox, on April 21, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has been listed as a favorite of -270 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in nine of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 11-12-0 against the spread in their 23 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 23.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-16).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 21 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-10-2).

The White Sox are 11-10-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman is batting .292 with seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .506.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 20 hits and an OBP of .405 this season. He's batting .286 and slugging .529.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trevor Story has an OPS of .866, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .518 this season.

Story has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Kristian Campbell is batting .301 with a .402 OBP and six RBI for Boston this season.

Campbell heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is hitting .154 with a double, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .262 with an on-base percentage of .282.

He ranks 166th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 159th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is hitting .217 with three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .265.

Matt Thaiss has two doubles, a home run and nine walks while batting .229.

Brooks Baldwin has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .255.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

4/20/2025: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/19/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/18/2025: 10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/13/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

