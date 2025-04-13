Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (7-9) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-10)

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN+ and NESN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-250) | CHW: (+205)

BOS: (-250) | CHW: (+205) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105)

BOS: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 1-1, 1.45 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-0, 1.54 ERA

The probable pitchers are Garrett Crochet (1-1) for the Red Sox and Shane Smith for the White Sox. Crochet's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Crochet's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Smith has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Smith starts this season -- they lost both.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (66%)

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-White Sox, Boston is the favorite at -250, and Chicago is +205 playing at home.

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (+105 to cover), and Boston is -126 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus White Sox game on April 13 has been set at 7, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Boston the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -250 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 7-9-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. They've gone 4-10 in those games.

Chicago has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-7-1).

The White Sox have collected a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 17 hits and an OBP of .483 this season. He has a .362 batting average and a slugging percentage of .638.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 13th in slugging.

Abreu will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .214 with a double and three walks.

Alex Bregman has hit two homers this season while driving in 12 runs. He's batting .277 this season and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 57th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Kristian Campbell has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .314/.419/.510.

Rafael Devers has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is batting .178 with a double, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .267 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 155th, his on-base percentage ranks 145th, and he is 156th in slugging.

Michael A. Taylor is batting .222 with a double, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Miguel Vargas has accumulated an on-base percentage of .276, a team-high for the White Sox.

Brooks Baldwin's .359 slugging percentage paces his team.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

4/12/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2025: 11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2024: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

