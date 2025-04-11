Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (7-7) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-10)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN+ and NESN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-162) | CHW: (+136)

BOS: (-162) | CHW: (+136) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128)

BOS: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Newcomb (Red Sox) - 0-1, 5.19 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-1, 5.73 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Sean Newcomb (0-1, 5.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Davis Martin (0-1, 5.73 ERA). Newcomb has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Newcomb's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Martin has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Martin starts this season -- they lost both.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.5%)

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-White Sox, Boston is the favorite at -162, and Chicago is +136 playing at home.

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The White Sox are -128 to cover, and the Red Sox are +106.

Red Sox versus White Sox on April 11 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win six times (60%) in those contests.

Boston has played as a favorite of -162 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in four of 14 chances this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 7-7-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 16.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-10).

Chicago has a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 12 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-6-1).

The White Sox have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 14 hits and an OBP of .480, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .350 batting average and a slugging percentage of .650.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 12th in slugging.

Kristian Campbell is batting .318 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .426.

Among all qualifying players, he is 26th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman leads Boston in slugging percentage (.475) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Rafael Devers has been key for Boston with 15 hits, an OBP of .375 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Devers has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with four doubles, a walk and four RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Matt Thaiss has two doubles and eight walks while batting .227. He's slugging .318 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Nick Maton has two home runs and six walks while hitting .185. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Andrew Vaughn has five hits, a team-best for the White Sox.

Lenyn Sosa is batting .229 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!