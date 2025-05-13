Red Sox vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Tigers vs Red Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (27-15) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-21)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: TBS, FDSDET, and NESN

Tigers vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

DET: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-192) | BOS: -1.5 (+158)

DET: +1.5 (-192) | BOS: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Tigers vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Holton (Tigers) - 2-2, 3.12 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-0, 2.01 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Tyler Holton (2-2, 3.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.01 ERA). Holton and his team were 5-6-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Holton did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Red Sox covered each of Bello's four starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Bello starts this season.

Tigers vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (59.2%)

Tigers vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Tigers, Boston is the underdog at -102, and Detroit is -116 playing at home.

Tigers vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Red Sox are +158 to cover, while the Tigers are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Tigers-Red Sox game on May 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (73.9%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 17 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 20 of 41 chances this season.

The Tigers are 24-17-0 against the spread in their 41 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have won five of the 10 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Boston has a record of 4-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (44.4%).

In the 43 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-21-2).

The Red Sox have a 22-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.2% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .238 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .510.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 105th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres has five doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .304 and slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Torres takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (40) this season, and 16 of those have gone for extra bases.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.

Greene takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has put up a slugging percentage of .564 and has 51 hits, both team-high numbers for the Red Sox. He's batting .309 and with an on-base percentage of .388.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 16th and he is seventh in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu's 39 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .564 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all qualifying players, he is 46th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers a has .407 on-base percentage to lead the Red Sox.

Jarren Duran is batting .251 with nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

Tigers vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/12/2025: 14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/31/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/30/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/2/2024: 8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/1/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/30/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/13/2023: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/12/2023: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

