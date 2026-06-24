Bosnia vs Qatar Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group B

RotoWire: "Bosnia get the edge. Dzeko and Demirovic give them more proven quality in the box, and in a tense, winner-takes-all game, that edge in the final third could be decisive." Bosnia drew Canada 1-1 on Matchday 1 — the same Canada who beat Qatar 6-0. Qatar are missing Madibo (CM) and Homam Ahmed (LB) due to red cards, significantly weakening their midfield and defensive shape. Bosnia at -230 is justified. Qatar still have Afif (125 caps, 39 goals) and Almoez Ali (55 goals). Racing Post: "Both teams have scored in 10 of Bosnia's last 11 games." Qatar's desperation (must win) means they attack too, opening spaces. BTS Yes is the structural companion to Bosnia winning. The 2-1 score gives Bosnia the win, Over 2.5 cashes, and BTS Yes cashes — three markets from one prediction. Qatar's crisis: conceded 7 goals in 2 WC games, had the highest expected goals allowed at the tournament (7.80 xGA), allowed 58 shots total — both tournament highs. Their two suspended midfielders were their only real defensive shield. Without Madibo, Qatar's midfield has no protection for a back line that was already the most vulnerable in Group B.

Our prediction: Bosnia 2-1 Qatar. Over 2.5 at ~+100 is the primary market pick. Džeko and Demirović anytime are the scorer picks. Bosnia ML -230 is correct but expensive — use as a parlay anchor.