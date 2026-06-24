Bosnia vs Qatar Prediction: Lineups, Preview, Picks & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Group B

⚽
🏟️ TOMORROW 3:00 PM ET · LUMEN FIELD · SEATTLE WASHINGTON · FOX SPORTS
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group B · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Bosnia vs Qatar: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Bosnia -230 · Draw +380 · Qatar +550 · Over 2.5 ~+100 · DRAW = BOTH ELIMINATED · 2 Qatar suspensions · Džeko anytime · Prediction: Bosnia 2-1
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🚨 THE STAKES — DRAW = BOTH TEAMS ELIMINATED · WIN = SLIM PATH TO ROUND OF 16 · TRUE KNOCKOUT
Both Bosnia and Qatar sit on 1 point with identical records. A DRAW eliminates both teams. Only a WIN gives either side any chance of advancing. Juvefc: "A draw eliminates both sides — this fixture is a straight knockout contest in all but name." CBS Martin Green leans Over 2.5. Qatar have TWO players suspended (Madibo + Homam Ahmed) from their 6-0 collapse vs Canada. Bosnia lost Muharemović (suspended CB). Qatar conceded 7 goals in 2 WC games — worst defensive record in the tournament.
🚨 KEY SUSPENSIONS — CONFIRMED
🇶🇦 ❌ Assim Madibo (CM) — SUSPENDED (red card vs Canada) · key midfield disruptor absent
🇶🇦 ❌ Homam Ahmed (LB) — SUSPENDED (red card vs Canada) · Al Brake replaces
🇧🇦 ❌ Tarik Muharemović (CB) — SUSPENDED (red card vs Switzerland) · Hadžikadunić steps in
⚽ The True Knockout — Win or Go Home for Both
Unlike the Switzerland vs Canada match playing simultaneously, this is genuinely win-or-bust for both teams. A draw sends both home. Bosnia (1pt, -3 GD) need at minimum a win, and ideally a multi-goal victory, to have any chance of finishing as one of the eight best third-placed teams. Qatar (1pt, -7 GD) are in an even worse position on goal difference and need a win plus other results to go their way. Both teams will play with urgency from the first whistle — which directly informs the goals markets. Neither team can afford to sit back. Covers: "It's time for Bosnia to go on the front foot against a Qatar defense that's been among the weakest in the tournament."
Group B After Matchday 2 — Bottom Half
DRAW = BOTH ELIMINATED
🇨🇦 Canada · 4pts · +6 GD (vs Switzerland simultaneously)
🇨🇭 Switzerland · 4pts · +3 GD (vs Canada simultaneously)
🇧🇦 Bosnia · 1pt · -3 GD · Drew CAN 1-1, Lost SUI 1-4 · MUST WIN
3rd
🇶🇦 Qatar · 1pt · -7 GD · Drew SUI 1-1, Lost CAN 0-6 · MUST WIN
4th
🎯 Score Prediction
RotoWire Bosnia 2-1 · Racing Post Bosnia win · CBS Green Over 2.5 · universal Bosnia consensus
🇧🇦 2 – 1 🇶🇦
Džeko scores · Demirović adds second · Afif consolation · Bosnia win / Over 2.5 both cash
RotoWire: "Bosnia get the edge. Dzeko and Demirovic give them more proven quality in the box, and in a tense, winner-takes-all game, that edge in the final third could be decisive." Bosnia drew Canada 1-1 on Matchday 1 — the same Canada who beat Qatar 6-0. Qatar are missing Madibo (CM) and Homam Ahmed (LB) due to red cards, significantly weakening their midfield and defensive shape. Bosnia at -230 is justified.
Qatar still have Afif (125 caps, 39 goals) and Almoez Ali (55 goals). Racing Post: "Both teams have scored in 10 of Bosnia's last 11 games." Qatar's desperation (must win) means they attack too, opening spaces. BTS Yes is the structural companion to Bosnia winning. The 2-1 score gives Bosnia the win, Over 2.5 cashes, and BTS Yes cashes — three markets from one prediction.
Qatar's crisis: conceded 7 goals in 2 WC games, had the highest expected goals allowed at the tournament (7.80 xGA), allowed 58 shots total — both tournament highs. Their two suspended midfielders were their only real defensive shield. Without Madibo, Qatar's midfield has no protection for a back line that was already the most vulnerable in Group B.
Our prediction: Bosnia 2-1 Qatar. Over 2.5 at ~+100 is the primary market pick. Džeko and Demirović anytime are the scorer picks. Bosnia ML -230 is correct but expensive — use as a parlay anchor.
⭐ Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ BET #1 · CBS GREEN LEANS OVER · BOTH ATTACK FROM KICK-OFF · QATAR 7 CONCEDED IN 2 GAMES
Over 2.5 Total Goals (~+100)
Check FD for exact price · CBS Green leans Over · both teams must attack (draw = both out) · $10→$20
CBS SportsLine Martin Green: leaning Over on total goals 2.5. Shekicks: "Over 2.5 Goals at +105 — Both sides have shown they can concede freely, with Bosnia shipping four to Switzerland and Qatar conceding six to Canada. Bosnia need to score, which means they will push men forward and leave gaps behind. Qatar's front line, led by Almoez Ali, has shown enough individual quality to punish defensive lapses." Compare.bet: "Both leaky defences — Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score are the obvious places to start." Racing Post: "Both teams have scored in 10 of Bosnia's last 11 games."
Structural case: draw = both eliminated, so both teams MUST attack. Qatar's two suspended midfielders leave their defensive shape depleted — more space for Bosnia. Qatar conceded 7 in 2 WC games (tournament-worst). Bosnia need goals for goal difference reasons beyond just the result. Set pieces add further: Bosnia are strong aerially with Džeko/Demirović. Even in a tight game, 3 goals is well supported. $10 at ~+100 returns $20.
Over 2.5 at ~+100 is the primary pick. CBS Green, Shekicks, Compare.bet, and the match structure all align. Both teams must attack. Qatar's defence is the tournament's worst, now weakened further by two key suspensions. $10 at +100 returns $20.
💎 -230 · DREW CANADA · UNIVERSAL CONSENSUS · EUROPEAN SQUAD · QATAR CONCEDED 7 IN 2 GAMES
Bosnia Moneyline Win
FD -230 · universal analyst consensus · use as parlay anchor with Over 2.5 · $10→$14.35
Universal consensus: RotoWire, TotalFootball, Racing Post, Juvefc, Shekicks — all have Bosnia winning. Bosnia drew Canada 1-1 on Matchday 1; Canada subsequently beat Qatar 6-0. Bosnia's European squad (Kolašinac/Atalanta, Demirović/Stuttgart, Tahirović/Benfica, Bajraktarević/PSV) is a clear quality step above Qatar's domestically-based squad, especially with Madibo and Homam Ahmed suspended. Bosnia -230 is correct but returns only $14.35 per $10. The Over 2.5 (+100) is the better standalone pick; use Bosnia ML in a parlay for better combined value.
💎 CHECK FD · 8 QUALIFYING GOALS · LAST WC · CAPTAIN · AERIAL THREAT · JUVEFC + SHEKICKS PICK
Edin Džeko · ST · Fenerbahçe · Anytime
Check FD · 40yrs · last WC · 8 qualifying goals · vs porous Qatar defence (7 conceded)
Juvefc: "Edin Dzeko as anytime scorer has appeal. He scored eight goals during qualifying and remains Bosnia's chief threat inside the area. At 40, his pace has diminished, but his positioning and aerial ability remain consistent danger — he has the experience and motivation of potentially playing his last World Cup game." Against Qatar missing Madibo (their midfield shield), service into Džeko improves materially. Check FD for current price — likely ~+120 to +160 range.
💎 CHECK FD · VFB STUTTGART FORWARD · DYNAMIC PARTNER TO DŽEKO · VS POROUS QATAR DEFENCE
Ermedin Demirović · ST/FW · Stuttgart · Anytime
Check FD · confirmed Džeko partner · dynamic movement · ~+160-+200 expected
TotalFootball: "A clear goal-scoring threat through Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic." RotoWire: "Dzeko and Demirovic give them more proven firepower." Demirović's mobile, pressing forward style complements Džeko's aerial quality. His runs behind Qatar's CBs (Khoukhi, Miguel) — already conceded 7 goals — create Bosnia's second-most likely goal source. Check FD for current price — likely ~+160 to +200.
🎯 CHECK FD · 125 CAPS · 39 INTL GOALS · QATAR'S ONLY REAL THREAT · SET PIECE PRIMARY · $5 DART
Akram Afif · LW · Al-Sadd · Anytime · $5 Dart
Check FD · 4 WC corners · Qatar's creative engine · BTS vehicle · $5 max only
Compare.bet: "Akram Afif is Qatar's creative engine and their main source of chances from the left — dangerous from set-pieces. If Qatar push for the win they need, his deliveries into the box will be Bosnia's chief worry." 125 caps, 39 international goals, primary set piece taker (4 WC corners). Qatar's consolation/BTS vehicle. $5 maximum only. Check FD for current price.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇧🇦 BOSNIA 4-4-2 · Racing Post / Sports Mole / SI consensus · ❌ Muharemović SUSPENDED · Hadžikadunić replaces · ⚠️ Kolašinac card risk · Official team sheet due ~2:15 PM ET
DEMIROVIĆ ⭐
ST · Stuttgart
DŽEKO ⭐(c)
ST · Fenerbahçe · 40
HADŽIKADUNIĆ
CB · for Muharević ❌
KOLAŠINAC ⚠️
LB · 5 fouls/2 games
❌ Muharemović SUSPENDED · Set pieces: Alajbegović (3), Šunjić (2), Dedić — RotoWire · ⚠️ Kolašinac YC risk
🇶🇦 QATAR 4-3-3 · SI / RotoWire / Racing Post consensus · ❌ Madibo SUSPENDED · ❌ Homam Ahmed SUSPENDED · Fathy + Al Brake replace · Afif confirmed LW · Official team sheet due ~2:15 PM ET
AFIF ⭐
LW · 125 caps · 39 Gs
FATHY 🔄
CM · for susp. Madibo ❌
AL BRAKE 🔄
LB · for Homam ❌
❌ Madibo SUSPENDED (red vs Canada) · ❌ Homam Ahmed SUSPENDED (red vs Canada) · Afif set piece primary (4 WC corners) · Almoez Ali ~bench · 7 goals conceded in 2 WC games (tournament worst)
📋 Key Player Notes & Tactical Battles
⭐ Edin Džeko (40, Fenerbahçe) — 8 qualifying goals · captain · his last WC · primary scorer
Juvefc: "Scored eight goals during qualifying. At 40, his pace has diminished, but his positioning and aerial ability remain consistent danger — he has the motivation of potentially playing his last World Cup game." Against Qatar's porous CB pairing (Khoukhi/Miguel), Džeko's aerial quality and positioning are Bosnia's primary scoring route. Check FD for anytime price.
⭐ Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart) — mobile forward · dynamic complement to Džeko
RotoWire: "Getting service into their front two is the clearest path." Demirović's movement in behind Qatar's CBs creates Bosnia's second-most likely goal source. Check FD for anytime price.
⭐ Akram Afif (125 caps, 39 goals) — Qatar's only real threat · set piece primary
Compare.bet: "Qatar's creative engine — dangerous from set-pieces. His deliveries into the box will be Bosnia's chief worry." 4 WC corners — primary set piece taker. Qatar's entire offensive plan runs through Afif. $5 dart on his anytime. Check FD.
⚠️ Sead Kolašinac (LB, Atalanta) — yellow card risk · 5 fouls in 2 games
Racing Post: "Kolasinac has committed five fouls in two games and looks overpriced for a card in this encounter." Check FD for yellow card props if available.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Bosnia vs Qatar · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
~+100
⭐ #1 — Over 2.5 (~+100 · CBS Green leans over · both must attack · Qatar 7 conceded · $10→$20)
~+100 · primary pick · structural must-attack match · depleted Qatar midfield
Check FD
💎 #2 — Džeko anytime (check FD · 8 qualifying goals · last WC · aerial threat · Juvefc explicit pick)
Check FD · ~+120-+160 expected · primary Bosnia scorer
Check FD
💎 #3 — Demirović anytime (check FD · Stuttgart · dynamic Džeko partner · vs porous Qatar defence)
Check FD · ~+160-+200 expected
-230
💎 #4 — Bosnia ML (-230 · unanimous consensus · use as parlay anchor with Over 2.5)
-230 · $10→$14.35 · expensive standalone · best in parlay
Check FD
🎯 Afif anytime (check FD · 125 caps · 39 intl goals · BTS vehicle · set piece danger · $5 max)
Check FD · $5 dart only · Qatar's only scorer route
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group B · Bosnia vs Qatar · 3:00 PM ET Wed · Lumen Field Seattle
Bet Bosnia vs Qatar — All Markets
Bosnia -230 · Draw +380 · Qatar +550 · Over 2.5 ~+100 · Džeko anytime · Demirović anytime · Afif $5 dart
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Bosnia -230 / Draw +380 / Qatar +550 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 2.5 ~+100 confirmed CBS Martin Green FD (leaning over) · ❌ Qatar suspensions: Assim Madibo (CM) + Homam Ahmed (LB) both red cards vs Canada · ❌ Bosnia: Muharemović (CB) red card vs Switzerland · Bosnia 4-4-2: Racing Post / Sports Mole / SI consensus · Qatar 4-3-3: SI / RotoWire consensus · Official lineups due ~2:15 PM ET June 24 · ⚠️ Kolašinac yellow card risk · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly