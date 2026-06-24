Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 24

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (38-43) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-48)

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and MASN

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

BAL: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Gibson (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.81 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-4, 3.03 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Jose Soriano (8-4, 3.03 ERA). Gibson and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Gibson's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have an 11-5-0 record against the spread in Soriano's starts. The Angels have a 5-3 record in Soriano's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (58.6%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -142 favorite on the road.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Baltimore is +114 to cover the runline.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

The Orioles-Angels contest on June 24 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 81 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles are 40-41-0 against the spread in their 81 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 62 total times this season. They've gone 25-37 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 13-22 (37.1%).

In the 80 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-42-2).

The Angels have covered 53.8% of their games this season, going 43-37-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore with 75 hits, batting .247 this season with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .334 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 88th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.429) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He's batting .230 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 122nd, his on-base percentage 129th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Henderson has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Taylor Ward has a team-best OPS of .750, fueled by a slash line of .254/.389/.361 this season.

Leody Taveras has been key for Baltimore with 56 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .381.

Taveras takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .229. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 125th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Neto brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jo Adell paces his team with a .386 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is currently 83rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Schanuel is batting .266 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .218.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

6/23/2026: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/14/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/11/2025: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/10/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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