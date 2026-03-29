Red Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Reds Game Info

Boston Red Sox (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146)

BOS: -1.5 (+122) | CIN: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Red Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Connelly Early versus the Reds and Rhett Lowder. Early and his team were 2-3-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Early and his team were upset as favorites in each of his three appearances last season with a moneyline. Lowder and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Red Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.6%)

Red Sox vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Reds reveal Boston as the favorite (-142) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Red Sox vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Reds are -146 to cover, and the Red Sox are +122.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Reds game on March 29 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The Red Sox won in 58, or 57.4%, of the 101 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Boston came away with a win 24 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Reds won 42 of the 87 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (48.3%).

Cincinnati went 17-21 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (44.7%).

The Reds combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times last season for a 61-84-10 record against the over/under.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran ended his last campaign with 159 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

Trevor Story had an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .433.

Last season, Ceddanne Rafaela finished with 16 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .249 last season.

Caleb Durbin slashed .256/.334/.387 and finished with an OPS of .721.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz accumulated a slugging percentage of .440 and a batting average of .264 last season.

Eugenio Suarez accumulated 134 hits while batting .228.

TJ Friedl racked up a .364 on-base percentage last season while batting .261.

Spencer Steer hit .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

Red Sox vs Reds Head to Head

3/28/2026: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/26/2026: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/2/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 13-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

13-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2023: 8-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/31/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/30/2023: 9-8 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

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