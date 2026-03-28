Red Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 11:19 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Red Sox vs Reds Game Info

Boston Red Sox (1-0) vs. Cincinnati Reds (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+112) | CIN: +1.5 (-134)

BOS: -1.5 (+112) | CIN: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Sonny Gray versus the Reds and Brady Singer. In games Gray pitched with a spread last season, his team was 17-15-0 ATS. Gray and his team had a 14-7 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Singer and his team finished 17-14-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Singer and his team went 11-6 in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Red Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (52%)

Red Sox vs Reds Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Boston is +112 to cover the runline.

Red Sox versus Reds on March 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The Red Sox were victorious in 58, or 57.4%, of the 101 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, Boston won 24 of 42 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Reds went 42-45 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 48.3% of those games).

Cincinnati went 17-21 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (44.7%).

The Reds combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times last season for a 61-84-10 record against the over/under.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Last season, Jarren Duran finished with 16 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .256 last season.

Trevor Story had an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .433.

Ceddanne Rafaela ended his last campaign with 136 hits, an OBP of .295, plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Caleb Durbin slashed .256/.334/.387 and finished with an OPS of .721.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz put up a slugging percentage of .440 and a batting average of .264 last season.

Eugenio Suarez totaled 134 hits with a .228 batting average.

TJ Friedl racked up a .364 on-base percentage last season while batting .261.

Spencer Steer hit .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

Red Sox vs Reds Head to Head

3/26/2026: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/2/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 13-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

13-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2023: 8-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/31/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/30/2023: 9-8 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2022: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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