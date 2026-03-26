Red Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 26

Odds updated as of 11:21 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds meet for MLB Opening Day on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Reds Game Info

Boston Red Sox (0-0) vs. Cincinnati Reds (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: CINR and NESN

Red Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-158) | CIN: (+134)

BOS: (-158) | CIN: (+134) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128)

BOS: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Red Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Garrett Crochet versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott. In games Crochet pitched with a spread last season, his team was 20-13-0 ATS. Crochet and his team won 70% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 21-9. Last season in games Abbott pitched his team finished 16-13-0 against the spread. Abbott and his team had a 8-4 record in the 12 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Red Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.3%)

Red Sox vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Reds, Boston is the favorite at -158, and Cincinnati is +134 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Reds Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Red Sox are +106 to cover, and the Reds are -128.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Reds game on March 26 has been set at 8, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The Red Sox won in 58, or 57.4%, of the 101 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Boston won 20 of 32 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 164 games with a total last season.

The Reds put together a 42-45 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.3% of those games).

Cincinnati went 12-14 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (46.2%).

The Reds played in 155 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-84-10).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran ended his last campaign with 159 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

Trevor Story had an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .433.

Ceddanne Rafaela ended his last campaign with 136 hits, an OBP of .295, plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Caleb Durbin slashed .256/.334/.387 and finished with an OPS of .721.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz put up a .440 slugging percentage and a .264 batting average last year.

Eugenio Suarez racked up 134 hits with a .228 batting average.

TJ Friedl put up a .364 on-base percentage last season while batting .261.

Spencer Steer hit .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

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