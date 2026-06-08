Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action on Monday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (27-36) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (37-25)

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-116) | TB: (-102)

BOS: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 5-3, 3.26 ERA vs Ian Seymour (Rays) - 3-0, 5.23 ERA

The probable starters are Connelly Early (5-3) for the Red Sox and Ian Seymour (3-0) for the Rays. When Early starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Early's team has a record of 3-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Seymour has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rays covered. The Rays have not been a moneyline underdog when Seymour starts this season.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (53.1%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Red Sox are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -178.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Red Sox-Rays on June 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 17 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 16 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 28 of 63 chances this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 27-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 13 of the 22 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (59.1%).

Tampa Bay has a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rays have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-29-0).

The Rays have collected a 34-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.391) and total hits (64) this season. He's batting .298 batting average while slugging .540.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 18th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Contreras hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.423) thanks to 20 extra-base hits. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 40th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jarren Duran has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .274 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .286 with a .348 OBP and 24 RBI for Boston this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is batting .277 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz's 74 hits, .399 OBP and .526 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .270 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 40 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .276 with four doubles, four triples and 13 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

5/10/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/8/2026: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/13/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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