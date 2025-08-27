Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (74-60) vs. Baltimore Orioles (60-73)

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NESN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-200) | BAL: (+168)

BOS: (-200) | BAL: (+168) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-126) | BAL: +1.5 (+105)

BOS: -1.5 (-126) | BAL: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 14-5, 2.38 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-7, 5.13 ERA

The probable starters are Garrett Crochet (14-5) for the Red Sox and Cade Povich (2-7) for the Orioles. Crochet and his team have a record of 14-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Crochet's team has a record of 15-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles are 3-12-0 ATS in Povich's 15 starts with a set spread. The Orioles are 1-5 in Povich's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (62.5%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Orioles reveal Boston as the favorite (-200) and Baltimore as the underdog (+168) despite being the home team.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Red Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are -126 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +105.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Orioles on Aug. 28, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 48, or 59.3%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 133 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 73-60-0 against the spread in their 133 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 32 of the 71 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.1%).

Baltimore has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

In the 130 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-70-4).

The Orioles have gone 61-69-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 134 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .444. He's batting .258.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Trevor Story is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, 21 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 82nd, his on-base percentage 124th, and his slugging percentage 82nd.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .249 with a .428 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Rafaela takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Alex Bregman has been key for Boston with 98 hits, an OBP of .384 plus a slugging percentage of .517.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a team-best OBP (.349) and slugging percentage (.464), and paces the Orioles in hits (132, while batting .278).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is 48th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .240. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 117th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 135th in slugging.

Colton Cowser is hitting .222 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle has 14 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .251.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/25/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/24/2025: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/23/2025: 19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

