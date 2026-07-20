Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (50-48) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-51)

Date: Monday, July 20, 2026

Monday, July 20, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

BOS: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 5-6, 3.11 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-9, 4.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (5-6) to the mound, while Shane Baz (4-9) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Tolle and his team are 4-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Tolle's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). The Orioles are 7-11-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Baz's starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (55.7%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -142 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Red Sox are +146 to cover, and the Orioles are -178.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Orioles on July 20, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (49.2%) in those contests.

This year Boston has won eight of 20 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 42 of their 96 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 46-50-0 in 96 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have won 22 of the 46 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.8%).

Baltimore has gone 6-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (46.2%).

The Orioles have played in 99 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-43-3).

The Orioles have put together a 50-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 91 hits and an OBP of .380, both of which lead Boston hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and a slugging percentage of .551.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 54th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the majors.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.435) powered by 36 extra-base hits.

Rafaela enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .273 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Caleb Durbin is batting .236 with a .299 OBP and 41 RBI for Boston this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 91 hits. He's batting .246 and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 52nd and he is 49th in slugging.

Taylor Ward's .389 OBP and .361 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .251.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 82nd, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 125th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .220.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

6/4/2026: 8-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2026: 8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/2/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/26/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2026: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/28/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/27/2025: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/26/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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