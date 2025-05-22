Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs Orioles Game Info

Boston Red Sox (25-26) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-32)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and MASN

Red Sox vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | BAL: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | BAL: (+102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+162)

BOS: +1.5 (-200) | BAL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 1-1, 7.08 ERA vs Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-3, 5.23 ERA

The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (1-1) for the Red Sox and Cade Povich (1-3) for the Orioles. Giolito's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Giolito's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Povich starts, the Orioles have gone 2-6-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 1-2 in Povich's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.5%)

Red Sox vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Red Sox, Baltimore is the underdog at +102, and Boston is -120 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Orioles are +162 to cover, while the Red Sox are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Orioles on May 22, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 13-11 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 24 of their 51 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 26-25-0 against the spread in their 51 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have won seven of the 20 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35%).

Baltimore has a 3-10 record (winning only 23.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 48 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-22-2).

The Orioles have a 15-33-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alex Bregman has 58 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .554, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .381.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Rafael Devers has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .409. He's batting .287 and slugging .521.

His batting average ranks 33rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage fifth, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Devers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has collected 43 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Jarren Duran has been key for Boston with 57 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins is hitting .236 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 76th and he is 46th in slugging.

Mullins brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn's 41 hits and .396 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .306 while slugging .507.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 13th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .213.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .268 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 10 walks.

Red Sox vs Orioles Head to Head

4/3/2025: 8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/2/2025: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/31/2025: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/9/2024: 12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

