Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Athletics face the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (22-27) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-25)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-158) | LAA: (+134)

OAK: (-158) | LAA: (+134) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

OAK: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Athletics) - 4-3, 3.31 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-5, 4.71 ERA

The Athletics will give the ball to JP Sears (4-3, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jack Kochanowicz (3-5, 4.71 ERA). Sears and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Sears' team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 3-6-0 record against the spread in Kochanowicz's starts. The Angels are 3-4 in Kochanowicz's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (60.8%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -158 favorite, while the Angels are a +134 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +116 to cover, while the Angels are -140 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Athletics versus Angels game on May 21 has been set at 10.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win four times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 49 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread record of 24-25-0 in 49 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 39 total times this season. They've gone 18-21 in those games.

The Angels have gone 8-8 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (50%).

The Angels have played in 47 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-20-1).

The Angels have covered 44.7% of their games this season, going 21-26-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478. He's batting .341 on the season.

He is third in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 51 hits. He is batting .270 this season and has 20 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two doubles and an RBI.

Shea Langeliers is batting .256 with a .463 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Langeliers takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Brent Rooker is batting .241 with a .308 OBP and 23 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Rooker brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .167 with three walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has accumulated a team-high OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.403). He's batting .277.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Schanuel hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Taylor Ward is batting .203 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .250.

He is currently 152nd in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Zach Neto has nine doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .278.

Logan O'Hoppe's 38 hits lead his team.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/21/2024: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/19/2024: 13-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/4/2024: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

