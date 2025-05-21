Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21
Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-23)
- Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and ARID
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
Moneyline: LAD: (-138) | ARI: (+118)
- Moneyline: LAD: (-138) | ARI: (+118)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-4, 4.43 ERA vs Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 2.56 ERA
The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (1-4, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Corbin Burnes (3-1, 2.56 ERA). May and his team are 2-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. May's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Burnes' starts. The Diamondbacks have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Burnes starts this season.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (53.1%)
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-138) and Arizona as the underdog (+118) on the road.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +140 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -170.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Diamondbacks contest on May 21, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have won in 27, or 62.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 48 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 22-26-0 in 48 games with a line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've finished 8-9 in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 5-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (62.5%).
- The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-23-3).
- The Diamondbacks have gone 23-25-0 against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .668, fueled by 30 extra-base hits. He has a .311 batting average and an on-base percentage of .405.
- Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.
- Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- He is 75th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in the majors.
- Betts brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in total hits (52) this season, and 23 of those have gone for extra bases.
- Freeman brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles and a walk.
- Teoscar Hernandez has nine home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.597) while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (57). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .349.
- Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 52nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Geraldo Perdomo leads his team with a .405 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .494.
- His batting average is 14th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .291.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .213 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
