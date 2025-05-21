Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-23)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and ARID

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-138) | ARI: (+118)

LAD: (-138) | ARI: (+118) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-4, 4.43 ERA vs Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 2.56 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Dustin May (1-4, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Corbin Burnes (3-1, 2.56 ERA). May and his team are 2-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. May's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Burnes' starts. The Diamondbacks have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Burnes starts this season.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.1%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-138) and Arizona as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +140 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -170.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Diamondbacks contest on May 21, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 27, or 62.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 48 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 22-26-0 in 48 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've finished 8-9 in those games.

Arizona has a record of 5-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (62.5%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-23-3).

The Diamondbacks have gone 23-25-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .668, fueled by 30 extra-base hits. He has a .311 batting average and an on-base percentage of .405.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is 75th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in the majors.

Betts brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in total hits (52) this season, and 23 of those have gone for extra bases.

Freeman brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles and a walk.

Teoscar Hernandez has nine home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.597) while pacing the Diamondbacks in hits (57). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 52nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo leads his team with a .405 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .494.

His batting average is 14th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 29th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 12 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .291.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .213 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 17 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

