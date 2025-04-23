Red Sox vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the Seattle Mariners is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Red Sox vs Mariners Game Info

Boston Red Sox (14-11) vs. Seattle Mariners (12-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and ROOT Sports NW

Red Sox vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | SEA: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | SEA: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | SEA: +1.5 (-176) Total: 10 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Red Sox vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Newcomb (Red Sox) - 0-2, 3.63 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 0-1, 12.71 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Sean Newcomb (0-2) against the Mariners and Emerson Hancock (0-1). Newcomb's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Newcomb's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Hancock has started two games with set spreads, and the Mariners went 1-1-0. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for one Hancock start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (59.2%)

Red Sox vs Mariners Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Mariners moneyline has Boston as a -130 favorite, while Seattle is a +110 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Mariners Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -176.

Red Sox versus Mariners on April 23 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Red Sox vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 11 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 25 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 13-12-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Mariners are 4-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-10-2).

The Mariners have an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.8% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander David Bregman is batting .302 with nine doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He has an on-base percentage of .376 while slugging .521.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Bregman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston with 23 hits and an OBP of .419 this season. He's batting .299 and slugging .532.

He is 33rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trevor Story has an OPS of .847, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Kristian Campbell has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up a slugging percentage of .600 and has 22 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 85th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Raleigh takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with three doubles, seven home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .193 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 140th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .191 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Dylan Moore is hitting .300 with a double, five home runs and six walks.

Red Sox vs Mariners Head to Head

4/22/2025: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/31/2024: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/30/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2024: 14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/31/2024: 5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 3/30/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/29/2024: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 3/28/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

