Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3
Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (78-62) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-69)
- Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and CLEG
Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BOS: (-146) | CLE: (+124)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino (Red Sox) - 4-2, 3.08 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Red Sox will look to Brennan Bernardino (4-2) versus the Guardians and Joey Cantillo. Bernardino has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bernardino's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Cantillo did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (61.2%)
Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline
- The Red Sox vs Guardians moneyline has Boston as a -146 favorite, while Cleveland is a +124 underdog on the road.
Red Sox vs Guardians Spread
- The Red Sox are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -176.
Red Sox vs Guardians Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Guardians on Sept. 3, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have come away with 52 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Boston has a record of 19-14 when favored by -146 or more this year.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 139 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Red Sox are 76-63-0 against the spread in their 139 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 77 total times this season. They've finished 32-45 in those games.
- Cleveland is 15-15 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.
- The Guardians have played in 134 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-68-5).
- The Guardians are 69-65-0 against the spread this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.336), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (139) this season. He has a .259 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 81st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Trevor Story has 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in the major leagues.
- Story heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.294/.427.
- Alex Bregman is batting .285 with a .368 OBP and 54 RBI for Boston this season.
- Bregman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a double and an RBI.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has racked up an on-base percentage of .354 and has 140 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .280 and slugging .494.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 26th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.
- Steven Kwan leads his team with a .378 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- His batting average is 42nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 133rd in slugging.
- Kyle Manzardo is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- Angel Martinez is batting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head
- 9/2/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
- 9/1/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/27/2025: 13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/26/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/26/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/25/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/24/2024: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/23/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
