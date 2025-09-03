Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (78-62) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and CLEG

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-146) | CLE: (+124)

BOS: (-146) | CLE: (+124) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176)

BOS: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino (Red Sox) - 4-2, 3.08 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will look to Brennan Bernardino (4-2) versus the Guardians and Joey Cantillo. Bernardino has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bernardino's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Cantillo did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (61.2%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Guardians moneyline has Boston as a -146 favorite, while Cleveland is a +124 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +146 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -176.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Guardians on Sept. 3, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 52 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 19-14 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 139 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 76-63-0 against the spread in their 139 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 77 total times this season. They've finished 32-45 in those games.

Cleveland is 15-15 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 134 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-68-5).

The Guardians are 69-65-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston in OBP (.336), slugging percentage (.450) and total hits (139) this season. He has a .259 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 81st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Trevor Story has 24 doubles, 23 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Story heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.294/.427.

Alex Bregman is batting .285 with a .368 OBP and 54 RBI for Boston this season.

Bregman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a double and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up an on-base percentage of .354 and has 140 hits, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .280 and slugging .494.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 26th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .378 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average is 42nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Angel Martinez is batting .225 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head

9/2/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/1/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/27/2025: 13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/24/2024: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

