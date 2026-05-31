Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (24-33) vs. Cleveland Guardians (34-26)

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Sunday, May 31, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | CLE: (+100)

BOS: (-118) | CLE: (+100) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

BOS: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-3, 3.02 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-7, 4.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (2-3) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (0-7) will get the nod for the Guardians. Suarez's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Suarez's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-5). The Guardians are 1-10-0 against the spread when Bibee starts. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Red Sox, Cleveland is the underdog at +100, and Boston is -118 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Guardians. The Red Sox are +152 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -184.

Red Sox versus Guardians on May 31 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 13-18 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 26 of 57 chances this season.

The Red Sox are 24-33-0 against the spread in their 57 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 56.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-10).

Cleveland has an 11-9 record (winning 55% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-28-0).

The Guardians have put together a 28-28-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 56 hits and an OBP of .384, both of which lead Boston hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .505.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He is 36th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 53 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.340/.430.

Jarren Duran has been key for Boston with 46 hits, an OBP of .279 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Duran has safely hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .348 with a double, a triple, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 119th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .408. Both lead the Guardians.

Angel Martinez leads his team with 45 hits.

Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head

5/30/2026: 9-1 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/29/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/3/2025: 8-1 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/1/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/27/2025: 13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/24/2024: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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