Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

Red Sox vs Guardians Game Info

Boston Red Sox (9-9) vs. Cleveland Guardians (12-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: BSGL

Red Sox vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

BOS: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

BOS: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Red Sox vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 2-1, 2.04 ERA vs Ben Lively (Guardians) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (2-1, 2.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Ben Lively. Houck and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Houck's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Lively and his team were underdogs on the moneyline every time he pitched a season ago.

Red Sox vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (61.9%)

Red Sox vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -126 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Guardians Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Guardians. The Red Sox are +152 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -184.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Guardians contest on April 17, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Red Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 18 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 8-10-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 7-1 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cleveland has gone 4-1 (80%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-6-1 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have collected a 12-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 70.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has 15 hits and an OBP of .459, both of which are tops among Boston hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .750.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is first in slugging.

O'Neill hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Triston Casas has three doubles, five home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Jarren Duran has hit one homer with a team-high .387 SLG this season.

Duran has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Rafael Devers is batting .205 with a .352 OBP and five RBI for Boston this season.

Devers has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Josh Naylor has put up an on-base percentage of .414 and has 19 hits, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .328 and slugging .603.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Naylor takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .247 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .263.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 159th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan has accumulated a slugging percentage of .474, a team-high for the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez is batting .288 with five doubles, a triple and four walks.

Red Sox vs Guardians Head to Head

4/16/2024: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2024: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2023: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/7/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/6/2023: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/30/2023: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2023: 8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/28/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

