Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (17-14) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

BOS: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166)

BOS: -1.5 (+138) | TOR: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 4.63 ERA

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito for the Red Sox and Yariel Rodriguez for the Blue Jays. Giolito did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Last season when Rodriguez pitched his team finished 9-11-0 against the spread. Rodriguez and his team went 2-11 in the 13 games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.2%)

The Red Sox vs Blue Jays moneyline has Boston as a -110 favorite, while Toronto is a -106 underdog at home.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are +138 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -166.

The Red Sox-Blue Jays game on April 30 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has come away with a win 14 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 31 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 16-15-0 in 31 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-12).

Toronto has gone 6-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-16-1).

The Blue Jays have collected a 17-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has 40 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .570, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .331 batting average and an on-base percentage of .401.

Among all qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Bregman has hit safely in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .293 with six doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .409.

His batting average ranks 27th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Abreu enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Jarren Duran has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.326/.424.

Duran heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .375 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Rafael Devers has been key for Boston with 25 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Devers heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .271 with six doubles, three home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 55th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette is slugging .363 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying players, he is 31st in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has put up a team-high OBP (.396), while leading the Blue Jays in hits (26).

Andres Gimenez is batting .171 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/29/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/9/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/23/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

