Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Athletics.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (80-65) vs. Athletics (66-79)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Coverage: NBCS-CA and NESN

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-110) | OAK: (-106)

BOS: (-110) | OAK: (-106) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

BOS: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Red Sox) - 7-11, 4.96 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-10, 4.13 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Dustin May (7-11) versus the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (10-10). When May starts, his team is 7-16-0 against the spread this season. May's team has won 47.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-10). The Athletics are 14-13-0 ATS in Springs' 27 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 18 of Springs' starts this season, and they went 11-7 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.4%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -110 favorite, while the Athletics are a -106 underdog at home.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

The over/under for the Red Sox versus Athletics contest on Sept. 9 has been set at 10.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 53, or 58.2%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Red Sox have won 53 of 91 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 144 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox are 78-66-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 48-60 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 46-58 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (44.2%).

The Athletics have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-66-6).

The Athletics have put together a 75-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.1% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .443. He's batting .259 on the season.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Trevor Story leads Boston with 143 hits. He is batting .263 this season and has 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Story has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 119 base hits, an OBP of .287 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Alex Bregman has been key for Boston with 105 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .476.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .487 slugging percentage, which paces the Athletics. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 55th and he is 28th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 29 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .274. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nick Kurtz has 24 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .301.

Shea Langeliers' 111 hits pace his team.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

9/8/2025: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/11/2024: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/10/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/9/2024: 12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-9 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/3/2024: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/2/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/1/2024: 9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/18/2023: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/17/2023: 7-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

