NFL

Receivers with the Most Air Yards After NFL Week 3

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Air yards can act as a key metric to identify high-impact receivers for your fantasy football lineup.

To put simply, air yards measure the distance a football travels in the air beyond the line of scrimmage on a passing play, whether the pass is completed or not.

For fantasy football managers, this can highlight receivers with significant potential. More air yards often translate to more opportunities for big plays.

With Week 3 now complete, let's take a look at the leading receivers in air yards.

All stats are powered by numberFire.

Receivers with Most Air Yards in Week 3

Rank
Name
POS
Team
Air Yards
1Rome OdunzeWRCHI191
2Marvin Harrison Jr.WRARI184
3Jauan JenningsWRSF149
4Terry McLaurinWRWSH148
5DeVonta SmithWRPHI131
6Amari CooperWRCLE129
7Malik NabersWRNYG127
Leading the league this week, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze saw the most air yards (192) and caught 6 of 11 targets, resulting in 112 receiving yards.

There were 14 other players who received 100+ air yards this week. Most notably, Jauan Jennings saw the third-most with 149 air yards and secured three touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers.

Receivers with Most Air Yards This Season (After Week 3)

Rank
Name
POS
Team
Air Yards
1Calvin RidleyWRTEN373
2Amari CooperWRCLE372
3Marvin Harrison Jr.WRARI365
4Nico CollinsWRHOU340
5Jameson WilliamsWRDET324
6Courtland SuttonWRDEN323
7Malik NabersWRNYG316
At the wrap of Week 3, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley leads the league with 373 air yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr., DeVonta Smith, Amari Cooper, Malik Nabers, Courtland Sutton, and Nico Collins have also seen steady action — each with 300+ air yards on the season and 100+ in Week 3.

