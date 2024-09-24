Receivers with the Most Air Yards After NFL Week 3

Air yards can act as a key metric to identify high-impact receivers for your fantasy football lineup.

To put simply, air yards measure the distance a football travels in the air beyond the line of scrimmage on a passing play, whether the pass is completed or not.

For fantasy football managers, this can highlight receivers with significant potential. More air yards often translate to more opportunities for big plays.

With Week 3 now complete, let's take a look at the leading receivers in air yards.

All stats are powered by numberFire.

Receivers with Most Air Yards in Week 3

Rank Name POS Team Air Yards 1 Rome Odunze WR CHI 191 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI 184 3 Jauan Jennings WR SF 149 4 Terry McLaurin WR WSH 148 5 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 131 6 Amari Cooper WR CLE 129 7 Malik Nabers WR NYG 127 View Full Table

Leading the league this week, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze saw the most air yards (192) and caught 6 of 11 targets, resulting in 112 receiving yards.

There were 14 other players who received 100+ air yards this week. Most notably, Jauan Jennings saw the third-most with 149 air yards and secured three touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers.

Receivers with Most Air Yards This Season (After Week 3)

Rank Name POS Team Air Yards 1 Calvin Ridley WR TEN 373 2 Amari Cooper WR CLE 372 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI 365 4 Nico Collins WR HOU 340 5 Jameson Williams WR DET 324 6 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 323 7 Malik Nabers WR NYG 316 View Full Table

At the wrap of Week 3, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley leads the league with 373 air yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr., DeVonta Smith, Amari Cooper, Malik Nabers, Courtland Sutton, and Nico Collins have also seen steady action — each with 300+ air yards on the season and 100+ in Week 3.

