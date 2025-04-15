RBC Heritage: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

After a Masters finish for the ages, the PGA Tour rolls on like the freight train that it is -- this week with a signature event for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Here's all you need to know.

RBC Heritage Info

Harbour Town Golf Links Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 71

: 71 Distance : 7,213 yards (average)

: 7,213 yards (average) Average Fairway Width : 32.5 yards (average)

: 32.5 yards (average) Average Green Size : 3,700 square feet (tiny)

: 3,700 square feet (tiny) Green Type : Poa overseed

: Poa overseed Stimpmeter : N/A

: N/A Recent Winning Scores : -19, -17, -13, -19, -22* In 2020, this event was held in June rather than April.

: -19, -17, -13, -19, -22*

Harbour Town Golf Links Course Key Stats

Harbour Town has the reputation of rewarding driving accuracy, but it's worth noting that distance actually correlates to scoring more than accuracy does in recent years.

The last four winners all played the Masters the week before their win.

2024: Scottie Scheffler (Won 2024 Masters)

2023: Matt Fitzpatrick (T10 at 2023 Masters)

2022: Jordan Spieth (Missed Cut at 2022 Masters)

2021: Stewart Cink (T12 at 2021 Masters)

With such small greens, scrambling also correlates more with success at Harbour Town than most PGA Tour courses.

It's a tee-to-green test overall.

RBC Heritage Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five years of this event, including their strokes gained data at this event.

Golfer FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Matt Fitzpatrick $8,600 +8000 1.71 30.82 28 1 MC 4 14 Patrick Cantlay $11,100 +2000 2.20 30.78 3 3 2 MC - Brian Harman $8,600 +8000 1.49 29.73 12 7 35 13 28 Justin Thomas $11,400 +2000 1.60 25.66 5 25 35 - 8 Matt Kuchar $7,400 +22000 1.58 25.33 - 19 3 18 41 Daniel Berger $9,800 +5000 2.05 24.65 - - 21 13 3 J.T. Poston $8,800 +7000 1.53 24.55 5 MC 3 MC 8 View Full Table ChevronDown

RBC Heritage Recent Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five events on the PGA Tour (and the Masters), including their strokes gained data.

Golfer FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT Masters Tournament Valero Texas Open Texas Children's Houston Open Valspar Championship THE PLAYERS Championship Corey Conners $10,900 +2200 2.12 33.87 8 18 - 8 6 Scottie Scheffler $14,000 +360 2.59 31.07 4 - 2 - 20 Bud Cauley $8,700 +8000 2.51 30.16 - 5 - 4 6 Tom Hoge $8,300 +10000 2.19 26.25 14 5 - - 3 Ryan Gerard $7,700 +15000 1.31 20.90 - 2 9 57 42 Min Woo Lee $9,700 +5500 1.51 18.07 49 - 1 - 20 Justin Thomas $11,400 +2000 1.50 17.95 36 - - 2 33 View Full Table ChevronDown

RBC Heritage Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Collin Morikawa

Odds To Win RBC Heritage (+1100)

To Finish Top 10 (+115)

Collin Morikawa continues to play some amazing golf -- but that hasn't converted into a win since 2023 at the ZOZO Championship in October, a small-field event of 78 golfers.

His most recent win other than that was the DP World Tour Championship in November 2021, months after he won the 2021 Open Championship.

Morikawa, though, continues to excel with his ball-striking (he's fourth in approach and seventh off the tee over his last 50 rounds).

His mathematical round-by-round ceiling over his last 50 is seventh-best in this field and well within striking distance of winning at a course that is well suited for his game.

Justin Thomas

Odds To Win RBC Heritage (+2000)

To Finish Top 10 (+185)

To Finish Top 20 (-140)

There's a long list of golfers with great form at Harbour Town. At first glance, Thomas may not seem like he'd be on that list -- but he sure is.

Thomas has played here six times. He's made all six cuts and has four top-25s and three top-12s.

JT rarely plays Augusta well, so I'm not too concerned about a ho-hum T36 last week with poor ball-striking.

Thomas is third in approach and second around the green over the last 50 rounds, and that ability to get up and down when missing the small greens is vital this week.

Opening up the week, there were a ton of names in consideration for me in the large tier behind Scheffler -- Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg (+1200), Xander Schauffele (+1200), Patrick Cantlay (+2000), Russell Henley (+2500), Corey Conners (+2500), Shane Lowry (+2800) -- but only Scheffler (+5.2) has had a higher mathematical scoring ceiling than Thomas (+5.0) over each golfer's last 50 rounds as measured by one standard deviation of their average.

Sepp Straka

Odds To Win RBC Heritage (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+350)

To Finish Top 20 (+135)

Sepp Straka has the fifth-best true strokes gained average (via datagolf) over the last three months, and his iron play remains a constant.

Over the last 50 rounds, seven golfers are averaging at least 1.00 true strokes gained: approach per round among golfers in this field.

Straka's number is +1.20 (trailing just Scheffler's +1.23), and he has gained at least 1.04 SG:APP per round in 13 of his last 14 events.

Try and let that sink in for a minute.

Straka did miss the cut at the Masters but ranked fifth in the field in strokes gained: approach per round. He's also finished top-five twice here in the last three years.

Aaron Rai

Odds To Win RBC Heritage (+4500)

To Finish Top 10 (+330)

To Finish Top 20 (+125)

Aaron Rai made the cut at Augusta last week, finishing T27 while gaining strokes in all four facets. This came off the heels of a missed cut at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That missed cut ended a three-event streak of top-15 finishes, including the Mexico Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and THE PLAYERS Championship.

Rai's form at Harbour Town is limited (just a T48 in 2023), but he ranked 14th in ball-striking during that event.

Over his last 50 rounds, Rai is the field leader in accuracy and is top-30 in approach and off-the-tee play.

Daniel Berger

Odds To Win RBC Heritage (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+150)

Daniel Berger's game continues to improve.

He has seven consecutive top-30 finishes, including a T21 at the Masters last week.

That seven-event streak coincides with positive strokes gained: approach in all seven.

In fact, across the four strokes gained categories and seven starts, Berger has been positive in 27 of 28 possible categories in this stretch (he lost off the tee at THE PLAYERS Championship).

