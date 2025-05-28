Rays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Rays vs Twins Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (27-26) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-24)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MNNT

Rays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

TB: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152)

TB: +1.5 (-184) | MIN: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 3-4, 2.60 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 4-2, 2.31 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-4, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.31 ERA). When Rasmussen starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Rasmussen's team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins are 6-3-0 against the spread when Lopez starts. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lopez start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (51.4%)

Rays vs Twins Moneyline

The Rays vs Twins moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -116 favorite, while Minnesota is a -102 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Twins are +152 to cover, while the Rays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Twins game on May 28 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Rays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (55.2%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 15-12 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 20 of their 52 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 52 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 25-27-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-9).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 6-7 (46.2%).

The Twins have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-30-4).

The Twins have collected a 28-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .399, fueled by 17 extra-base hits. He has a .242 batting average and an on-base percentage of .290.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 99th in slugging.

Junior Caminero has 10 doubles, nine home runs and nine walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .279.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Caminero brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with 48 hits and an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491.

Aranda takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, a walk and seven RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 10 home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Lowe heads into this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .343 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has accumulated a team-high .400 slugging percentage. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying players, he is 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 93rd and he is 98th in slugging.

Ty France paces his team with a .360 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 87th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 130th in slugging.

Harrison Bader has six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .276.

Ryan Jeffers' .360 on-base percentage leads his team.

Rays vs Twins Head to Head

5/26/2025: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/5/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/4/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/3/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/2/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/19/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/12/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

