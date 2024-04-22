Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Detroit Tigers.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (12-12) vs. Detroit Tigers (13-10)

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 Time: 6:50 PM ET

6:50 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-162) | DET: (+136)

TB: (-162) | DET: (+136) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+130) | DET: +1.5 (-156)

TB: -1.5 (+130) | DET: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 2-2, 4.37 ERA vs Kenta Maeda (Tigers) - 0-1, 7.64 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ryan Pepiot (2-2) for the Rays and Kenta Maeda (0-1) for the Tigers. Pepiot and his team have not covered in any of the four games with a spread he's started this season. Pepiot's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). In all of Maeda's four starts that had a set spread, the Tigers failed to cover. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for two Maeda starts this season -- they lost both.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (60.2%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Rays, Detroit is the underdog at +136, and Tampa Bay is -162 playing at home.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Tigers are -156 to cover, and the Rays are +130.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

Rays versus Tigers on April 23 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has been listed as a favorite of -162 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 24 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 10-14-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 58.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-5).

Detroit has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +136 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-12-1).

The Tigers are 9-13-0 against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Amed Rosario leads Tampa Bay with 28 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .526. He's batting .359.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Rosario will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .452 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI.

Isaac Paredes has two doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's batting .263 and slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualified hitters, he is 82nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Caballero has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .284/.316/.459.

Caballero has logged a hit or more in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Yandy Diaz has one home run, 10 RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Mark Canha has accumulated a team-high .396 on-base percentage. He's batting .247 and slugging .479.

He is 99th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Riley Greene is hitting .231 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 120th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter has accumulated a slugging percentage of .563 and has 22 hits, both team-best numbers for the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson has eight doubles and 10 walks while batting .231.

Rays vs Tigers Head to Head

4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2022: 7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/18/2022: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/17/2022: 8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

8-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/2/2023: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/1/2023: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/30/2023: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

