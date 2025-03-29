Rays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 11:13 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Saturday.

Rays vs Rockies Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (1-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and COLR

Rays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-198) | COL: (+166)

TB: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134)

TB: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rays will look to Zack Littell against the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela. In games Littell pitched with a spread last season, his team was 16-13-0 ATS. Littell and his team were 4-6 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Senzatela and his team had a 2-1-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Senzatela and his team went 1-2 in the three games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Rays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (70.9%)

Rays vs Rockies Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +166 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Rockies Spread

The Rays are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +112 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -134.

Rays vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Rockies on March 29, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Rays were victorious in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Tampa Bay came away with a win one time in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Rockies finished 58-97 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 37.4% of those games).

Colorado went 19-40 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer (32.2%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times last season for an 80-78-2 record against the over/under.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz had 158 base hits and an OBP of .341 to go with a slugging percentage of .414 last season.

Brandon Lowe slashed .244/.311/.473 and finished with an OPS of .783.

Last season, Christopher Morel finished with 21 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .196 last season.

Jose Caballero slashed .227/.283/.347 and finished with an OPS of .630.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle had 24 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .260 last season.

Ezequiel Tovar recorded 176 hits and slugged .469.

Ryan McMahon had a .325 on-base percentage last season while batting .242.

Mike Toglia hit .218 with 14 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 54 walks.

Rays vs Rockies Head to Head

4/7/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/6/2024: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2024: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/28/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/24/2023: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/23/2023: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/22/2023: 12-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

