Rays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Cincinnati Reds.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Reds Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (53-50) vs. Cincinnati Reds (53-50)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSUN

Rays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

TB: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+138) | CIN: +1.5 (-166)

TB: -1.5 (+138) | CIN: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Rays) - 8-7, 3.53 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 8-9, 4.73 ERA

The Rays will call on Zack Littell (8-7) versus the Reds and Nick Martinez (8-9). When Littell starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. When Littell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Reds have a 9-11-0 record against the spread in Martínez's starts. The Reds are 5-7 in Martínez's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (55.3%)

Rays vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Reds, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -112, and Cincinnati is -104 playing at home.

Rays vs Reds Spread

The Rays are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +138 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -166.

Rays vs Reds Over/Under

Rays versus Reds on July 25 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 30 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 30-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 99 chances this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 45-54-0 in 99 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 28 of the 54 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cincinnati has a 25-24 record (winning 51% of its games).

The Reds have played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-52-3).

The Reds have a 51-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 100 hits. He is batting .262 this season and has 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average ranks 77th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 128th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Caminero enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .318 with 37 walks and 50 runs scored.

Aranda has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 15 RBI and a batting average of .308 this season.

Simpson enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two walks and an RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.478) and leads the Reds in hits (108). He's batting .276 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .365 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .389.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .246 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .220 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!