Rays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Reds Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (12-9) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-8)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Reds.TV

Rays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | CIN: (-102)

TB: (-116) | CIN: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-196) | CIN: -1.5 (+162)

TB: +1.5 (-196) | CIN: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Rays) vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 2-1, 0.00 ERA

Lowder (2-1) will start for the Reds. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rays. The Reds are 3-1-0 against the spread when Lowder starts. The Reds have a 3-1 record in Lowder's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.1%)

Rays vs Reds Moneyline

The Rays vs Reds moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -116 favorite, while Cincinnati is a -102 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Reds are +162 to cover, while the Rays are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Reds contest on April 20 has been set at 8, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won five of seven games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 21 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 12-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 68.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-5).

Cincinnati has a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-9-1).

The Reds have a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (28) this season. He has a .337 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Junior Caminero has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .250 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 88th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Caminero heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .292 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Simpson enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .160 with .

Jonathan Aranda has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has racked up an on-base percentage of .383 and has 22 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .278 and slugging .595.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz is slugging .523 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .256 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Matt McLain is hitting .187 with three doubles and 15 walks.

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