Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | BOS: (-102)

TB: (-116) | BOS: (-102) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172)

TB: -1.5 (+142) | BOS: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Rays) - 15-8, 3.44 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 5-9, 4.92 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Houck (5-9, 4.92 ERA). Eflin and his team have a record of 16-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Eflin's team is 22-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have gone 8-11-0 against the spread when Houck starts. The Red Sox are 2-11 in Houck's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (58.8%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -116 favorite on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Rays are +142 to cover, and the Red Sox are -172.

Rays versus Red Sox, on September 26, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 82, or 65.1%, of the 126 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has come away with a win 80 times in 121 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 84 of their 156 opportunities.

The Rays are 86-70-0 against the spread in their 156 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have won 35 of the 76 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.1%).

Boston has a 33-41 record (winning 44.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 79 of those games (79-70-5).

The Red Sox have gone 72-82-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.408), slugging percentage (.515) and total hits (171) this season. He has a .328 batting average.

He is fifth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Diaz has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 18 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks. He's batting .256 and slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Josh Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 128 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .484.

Lowe has safely hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.509) and leads the Red Sox in hits (153). He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Justin Turner is hitting .276 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average ranks 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 56th in slugging.

Masataka Yoshida has 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 34 walks while batting .288.

Alex Verdugo is hitting .264 with 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

9/6/2023: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2023: 8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/4/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2023: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/4/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/3/2023: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/3/2023: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/13/2023: 9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/12/2023: 9-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

