Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

MLB action on Saturday includes the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (92-57) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-56)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

TB: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164)

TB: -1.5 (+136) | BAL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Rays) - 9-5, 3.24 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 5-4, 4.88 ERA

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (9-5) for the Rays and Rodriguez (5-4) for the Orioles. Glasnow and his team have a record of 13-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team has won 64.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-6). The Orioles have a 10-8-0 record against the spread in Rodriguez's starts. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Rodriguez's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (56.2%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Orioles reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-124) and Baltimore as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Rays are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -164 to cover.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rays-Orioles on September 16, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 79, or 66.4%, of the 119 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 73 times in 101 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 78 of their 148 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 83-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 39 of the 68 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (57.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Baltimore has gone 25-21 (54.3%).

In the 141 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-57-11).

The Orioles have put together an 83-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 159 hits and an OBP of .400, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506. He's batting .322.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 17th in slugging.

Diaz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .262 with 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 75 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .371.

His batting average is 73rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Arozarena enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes is batting .249 with a .492 slugging percentage and 89 RBI this year.

Josh Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 120 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .481.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has racked up an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .414. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .266.

He is 60th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Anthony Santander is batting .255 with 37 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 84th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson paces the Orioles with 129 hits.

Austin Hays is hitting .281 with 36 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Rays vs. Orioles Head to Head

9/15/2023: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2023: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/23/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/21/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/20/2023: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/14/2022: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/21/2023: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/20/2023: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/10/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

