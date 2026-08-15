Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Mets playing the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (54-69) vs. Washington Nationals (60-64)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SNY, and Nationals.TV

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-148) | WSH: (+126)

NYM: (-148) | WSH: (+126) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | WSH: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 4-5, 4.13 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 5-2, 3.79 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (4-5) for the Mets and Brad Lord (5-2) for the Nationals. Manaea's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Manaea's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Lord has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals covered in both opportunities. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for one Lord start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (53.2%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

New York is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +126 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -182 to cover.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Nationals contest on Aug. 15 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (51.6%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 11-13 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 56-63-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 94 total times this season. They've finished 43-51 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has gone 19-31 (38%).

In the 120 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-51-5).

The Nationals have a 67-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Bichette will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Carson Benge leads New York with 121 hits and an OBP of .335 this season. He's batting .274 and slugging .412.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 35th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Benge enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Marcus Semien is batting .211 with a .357 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Francisco Lindor has 12 home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .240 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has racked up a slugging percentage of .539 and has 128 hits, both team-best marks for the Nationals. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Daylen Lile has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is currently 88th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jacob Young is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .270 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

8/14/2026: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/21/2026: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2026: 9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2026: 16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2026: 14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!