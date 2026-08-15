Panthers vs Bills Prediction, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Today Saturday August 15, 2026

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Bills -3.5

Josh Allen 20+ Passing Yards

Bryce Young 10+ Passing Yards

Carolina and Buffalo open their preseasons Saturday afternoon, and the FanDuel prop board suggests both starting quarterbacks are getting real, if brief, run — a genuine change from earlier reports suggesting Allen would sit entirely.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (Sat, 1 p.m. ET)

Spread Buffalo Bills Aug 15 1:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

With a live passing-yards market posted for Josh Allen, it looks like Buffalo's actual MVP-caliber starter is playing real snaps today, not just handing the reins to backups. That's a meaningful edge over Carolina regardless of how well Bryce Young or the Panthers' depth performs.

Passing Yards Josh Allen Aug 15 1:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

If Allen is genuinely getting a first-drive look, 20 yards is a light number for a quarterback of his caliber to clear, even in a brief cameo appearance.

Passing Yards Bryce Young Aug 15 1:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Same logic on the other side — if Young is playing a real first drive, a modest 10-yard floor should be well within reach regardless of how the rest of the game plays out.