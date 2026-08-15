Panthers vs Bills Prediction, Picks, Odds & Best Bets Today Saturday August 15, 2026
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Bills -3.5
- Josh Allen 20+ Passing Yards
- Bryce Young 10+ Passing Yards
Carolina and Buffalo open their preseasons Saturday afternoon, and the FanDuel prop board suggests both starting quarterbacks are getting real, if brief, run — a genuine change from earlier reports suggesting Allen would sit entirely.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (Sat, 1 p.m. ET)
Bills -3.5 (+100)
Spread
With a live passing-yards market posted for Josh Allen, it looks like Buffalo's actual MVP-caliber starter is playing real snaps today, not just handing the reins to backups. That's a meaningful edge over Carolina regardless of how well Bryce Young or the Panthers' depth performs.
Josh Allen 20+ Passing Yards (-114)
Passing Yards
If Allen is genuinely getting a first-drive look, 20 yards is a light number for a quarterback of his caliber to clear, even in a brief cameo appearance.
Bryce Young 10+ Passing Yards (-114)
Passing Yards
Same logic on the other side — if Young is playing a real first drive, a modest 10-yard floor should be well within reach regardless of how the rest of the game plays out.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.