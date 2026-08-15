Browns vs Bears Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets Today Saturday 8/15/26
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Browns -3.5
- Deshaun Watson 20+ Passing Yards
- Jerry Jeudy 5+ Receiving Yards
Cleveland and Chicago open their preseasons Saturday afternoon in Deshaun Watson's first game action in nearly two years, and the FanDuel prop board suggests a real experience gap under center.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (Sat, 1 p.m. ET)
Browns -3.5 (+100)
Spread
Watson has a full live passing market on the board, confirming real snaps in his return from a torn Achilles. Chicago's side only shows Tyson Bagent, suggesting the Bears are working with backup-caliber quarterback play today. That's a genuine experience gap at the position that matters most in a preseason opener.
Deshaun Watson 20+ Passing Yards (+104)
Passing Yards
This is a genuinely emotional return for Watson after nearly two years away from game action. A plus-money price on clearing a modest 20-yard floor looks like fair value for a quarterback with his track record, even factoring in some early rust.
Jerry Jeudy 5+ Receiving Yards (+172)
Receiving Yards
Jeudy is Cleveland's clear top target, and Watson figures to look his way early to build rhythm coming off such a long layoff. A single 5-yard catch is a low bar to clear.
Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.