Browns vs Bears Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets Today Saturday 8/15/26

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

Browns -3.5

Deshaun Watson 20+ Passing Yards

Jerry Jeudy 5+ Receiving Yards

Cleveland and Chicago open their preseasons Saturday afternoon in Deshaun Watson's first game action in nearly two years, and the FanDuel prop board suggests a real experience gap under center.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears (Sat, 1 p.m. ET)

Spread Cleveland Browns Aug 15 1:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Watson has a full live passing market on the board, confirming real snaps in his return from a torn Achilles. Chicago's side only shows Tyson Bagent, suggesting the Bears are working with backup-caliber quarterback play today. That's a genuine experience gap at the position that matters most in a preseason opener.

Passing Yards Deshaun Watson Aug 15 1:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

This is a genuinely emotional return for Watson after nearly two years away from game action. A plus-money price on clearing a modest 20-yard floor looks like fair value for a quarterback with his track record, even factoring in some early rust.

Receiving Yards Jerry Jeudy Aug 15 1:00pm ET More odds in Sportsbook

Jeudy is Cleveland's clear top target, and Watson figures to look his way early to build rhythm coming off such a long layoff. A single 5-yard catch is a low bar to clear.