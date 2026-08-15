Vikings vs Giants Prediction, Picks, Odds & 3 Best Bets Today Saturday August 15
NFL Betting Picks in Summary
- Vikings -2.5
- Over 41.5
- 1st Half Vikings -1.5
Minnesota and New York open their preseasons Saturday afternoon, with the real story on the Vikings' side being who's not playing much rather than who is.
All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.
Depth Chart Notes
Minnesota: Kyler Murray has already locked up the Week 1 starting job, which means his own preseason reps should stay limited. That hands J.J. McCarthy a genuine opportunity to play extensively today and make his case with real snaps, not just a token series. No specific reporting on New York's own quarterback plans was available at the time of writing — worth confirming the Giants' starter closer to kickoff.
NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1
Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants (Sat, 1 p.m. ET)
Vikings -2.5 (-110)
Spread
McCarthy is a talented enough former first-round arm to be a real difference-maker even in an extended backup role, and Minnesota's overall roster depth gives them an edge regardless of who's under center for either side today.
Over 41.5 (-110)
Total
A quarterback of McCarthy's caliber getting extended run, rather than a token series, is the kind of setup that tends to produce real offensive rhythm instead of the stalled possessions typical of week one.
1st Half Vikings -1.5 (+104)
1st Half Spread
If McCarthy is getting the extended look reported this week, the first half is where that workload should show up most, with plus-money value on a modest 1.5-point number.
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