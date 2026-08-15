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NFL

Vikings vs Giants Prediction, Picks, Odds & 3 Best Bets Today Saturday August 15

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Vikings vs Giants Prediction, Picks, Odds & 3 Best Bets Today Saturday August 15

NFL Betting Picks in Summary

  • Vikings -2.5
  • Over 41.5
  • 1st Half Vikings -1.5

Minnesota and New York open their preseasons Saturday afternoon, with the real story on the Vikings' side being who's not playing much rather than who is.

All NFL preseason odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds and may change after this article is published.

Depth Chart Notes

Minnesota: Kyler Murray has already locked up the Week 1 starting job, which means his own preseason reps should stay limited. That hands J.J. McCarthy a genuine opportunity to play extensively today and make his case with real snaps, not just a token series. No specific reporting on New York's own quarterback plans was available at the time of writing — worth confirming the Giants' starter closer to kickoff.

NFL Predictions and Picks for Preseason Week 1

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants (Sat, 1 p.m. ET)

Vikings -2.5 (-110)

Spread

Minnesota Vikings
Aug 15 1:00pm ETMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

McCarthy is a talented enough former first-round arm to be a real difference-maker even in an extended backup role, and Minnesota's overall roster depth gives them an edge regardless of who's under center for either side today.

Over 41.5 (-110)

Total

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants
Aug 15 1:00pm ETMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

A quarterback of McCarthy's caliber getting extended run, rather than a token series, is the kind of setup that tends to produce real offensive rhythm instead of the stalled possessions typical of week one.

1st Half Vikings -1.5 (+104)

1st Half Spread

Minnesota Vikings
Aug 15 1:00pm ETMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

If McCarthy is getting the extended look reported this week, the first half is where that workload should show up most, with plus-money value on a modest 1.5-point number.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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