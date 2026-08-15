Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (50-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-73)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Rockies.TV

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | COL: (+120)

SF: (-130) | COL: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | COL: +1.5 (-192)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | COL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 7-7, 3.59 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-10, 6.83 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (7-7, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Michael Lorenzen (3-10, 6.83 ERA). Webb's team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Webb's team has won 46.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-7). The Rockies are 14-9-0 ATS in Lorenzen's 23 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 23 of Lorenzen's starts this season, and they went 9-14 in those matchups.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (67.1%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -130 favorite at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Rockies are -192 to cover, and the Giants are +158.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Rockies on Aug. 15 is 7.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (47.5%) in those games.

This year San Francisco has won nine of 19 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 54-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 39.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-69).

Colorado is 36-61 (winning only 37.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-58-3).

The Rockies have covered 53.4% of their games this season, going 63-55-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco OPS (.766) this season. He has a .293 batting average, an on-base percentage of .328, and a slugging percentage of .437.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 97th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Willy Adames has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Adames heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double and three walks.

Bryce Eldridge has been key for San Francisco with 68 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .430.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy is hitting .300 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

TJ Rumfield's .371 on-base percentage and .453 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .294.

His batting average is 10th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman paces the Rockies with 104 hits.

Willi Castro is hitting .265 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

7/12/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/11/2026: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/10/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/9/2026: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/5/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

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