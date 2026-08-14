Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (74-46) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-63)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MASN

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-152) | BAL: (+128)

TB: (-152) | BAL: (+128) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182)

TB: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz (Rays) - 5-4, 5.46 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 7-11, 3.69 ERA

The Rays will look to Steven Matz (5-4) against the Orioles and Kyle Bradish (7-11). When Matz starts, his team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season. When Matz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Orioles have gone 11-12-0 against the spread when Bradish starts. The Orioles have a 6-4 record in Bradish's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.8%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

The Rays vs Orioles moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -152 favorite, while Baltimore is a +128 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +150 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Rays versus Orioles game on Aug. 14 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (66.2%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 15-6 when favored by -152 or more this year.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 54 of 118 chances this season.

The Rays are 70-48-0 against the spread in their 118 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 27 of the 59 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 4-9 (30.8%).

In the 120 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-54-4).

The Orioles have collected a 62-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 127 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .279 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .553.

Among qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is second in slugging.

Caminero has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualified batters, he ranks eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Diaz has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .417 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Liam Hicks has collected 108 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Jonathan Aranda leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 125 hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 117 hits with a .353 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .259.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 66th, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .556 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .214 with 20 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average is 133rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Leody Taveras has 12 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .225.

Coby Mayo is hitting .214 with 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

5/27/2026: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/26/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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