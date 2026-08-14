Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-49) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (75-47)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Brewers.TV

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | MIL: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | MIL: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+118) | MIL: +1.5 (-142)

LAD: -1.5 (+118) | MIL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 11-7, 2.65 ERA vs Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 3-4, 4.57 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7) versus the Brewers and Robert Gasser (3-4). When Yamamoto starts, his team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season. Yamamoto's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-7). The Brewers have a 6-7-0 ATS record in Gasser's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers are 1-2 in Gasser's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.6%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +152 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +118 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -142.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

The Dodgers-Brewers game on Aug. 14 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 71 times (60.7%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 38-24 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 50-71-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 14-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Brewers have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-67-4).

The Brewers have collected a 63-59-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 126 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .304 this season and slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Andy Pages has collected 125 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Kyle Tucker has been key for Los Angeles with 96 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has accumulated a team-best .450 slugging percentage. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 47th in slugging.

Jake Bauers' 99 hits and .375 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .496.

His batting average ranks 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 16th in slugging.

William Contreras is hitting .257 with 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Jackson Chourio is batting .274 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

8/13/2026: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2026: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/23/2026: 11-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/17/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 10/16/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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