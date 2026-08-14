Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (73-48) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-58)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Dbacks.TV

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-205) | ARI: (+172)

ATL: (-205) | ARI: (+172) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | ARI: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 12-7, 2.20 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 6-1, 3.36 ERA

The Braves will call on Chris Sale (12-7) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (6-1). Sale's team is 10-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sale's team has a record of 12-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 10-1-0 ATS in Pfaadt's 11 starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 4-2 in Pfaadt's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (67.6%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Atlanta is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +172 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Diamondbacks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +112.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Diamondbacks on Aug. 14 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 58, or 66.7%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 5-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 63-54-0 against the spread in their 117 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 30 of the 66 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.5%).

Arizona has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-66-4).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 65-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 124 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .264 with 64 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .549.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 56th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .256 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Mauricio Dubon has 10 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll paces the Diamondbacks with 108 hits. He's batting .243 and slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 98th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two triples, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .449 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 80th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .245 with 15 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 73 walks.

Gabriel Moreno has a .383 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/5/2026: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/4/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/3/2026: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

17-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-10 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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