Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Athletics facing the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Rangers Game Info

Athletics (47-74) vs. Texas Rangers (60-62)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CW33

Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | TEX: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | TEX: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-178) | TEX: -1.5 (+146)

OAK: +1.5 (-178) | TEX: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump (Athletics) - 5-7, 4.46 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 4-9, 4.46 ERA

The probable starters are Gage Jump (5-7) for the Athletics and Kumar Rocker (4-9) for the Rangers. Jump and his team are 8-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Jump's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Rocker starts, the Rangers are 9-10-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 4-6 record in Rocker's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54.1%)

Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rangers moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Rangers are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rangers Spread

Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under

Athletics versus Rangers, on Aug. 14, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Athletics vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with 14 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 16 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 121 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 55-66-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-30).

The Rangers have a record of 26-30 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (46.4%).

The Rangers have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-54-5 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 55-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .245 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .337 while slugging .474.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Soderstrom has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Jacob Wilson is batting .269 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Wilson heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles and an RBI.

Jeff McNeil has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .331 this season.

McNeil brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two walks and an RBI.

Zack Gelof is batting .280 with a .331 OBP and 32 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Gelof takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has accumulated a slugging percentage of .442 and has 121 hits, both team-high figures for the Rangers. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 58th in slugging.

Ezequiel Duran has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 49th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Joc Pederson has 11 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 43 walks while batting .250.

Jake Burger has 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks while batting .233.

Athletics vs Rangers Head to Head

4/26/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2026: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/24/2026: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/16/2026: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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