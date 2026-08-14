Athletics vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14
Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.
The MLB slate on Friday includes the Athletics facing the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Rangers Game Info
- Athletics (47-74) vs. Texas Rangers (60-62)
- Date: Friday, August 14, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and CW33
Athletics vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | TEX: (-108)
- Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-178) | TEX: -1.5 (+146)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Athletics vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump (Athletics) - 5-7, 4.46 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 4-9, 4.46 ERA
The probable starters are Gage Jump (5-7) for the Athletics and Kumar Rocker (4-9) for the Rangers. Jump and his team are 8-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Jump's team has a record of 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Rocker starts, the Rangers are 9-10-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 4-6 record in Rocker's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Athletics vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (54.1%)
Athletics vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Rangers moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Rangers are a -108 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Rangers Spread
Athletics vs Rangers Over/Under
- Athletics versus Rangers, on Aug. 14, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
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Athletics vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Athletics have come away with 14 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 16 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 121 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics are 55-66-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rangers have won 46.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-30).
- The Rangers have a record of 26-30 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer (46.4%).
- The Rangers have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-54-5 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have a 55-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).
Athletics Player Leaders
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .245 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .337 while slugging .474.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Soderstrom has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.
- Jacob Wilson is batting .269 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .299.
- Wilson heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles and an RBI.
- Jeff McNeil has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .331 this season.
- McNeil brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two walks and an RBI.
- Zack Gelof is batting .280 with a .331 OBP and 32 RBI for Sacramento this season.
- Gelof takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Brandon Nimmo has accumulated a slugging percentage of .442 and has 121 hits, both team-high figures for the Rangers. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 58th in slugging.
- Ezequiel Duran has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- He is currently 49th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Joc Pederson has 11 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 43 walks while batting .250.
- Jake Burger has 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks while batting .233.
Athletics vs Rangers Head to Head
- 4/26/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/25/2026: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/24/2026: 8-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/16/2026: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/15/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 4/14/2026: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/13/2026: 8-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/31/2025: 9-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
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