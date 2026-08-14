Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 6:14 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (50-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-73)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Rockies.TV

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-126) | COL: (+108)

SF: (-126) | COL: (+108) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-200) | COL: -1.5 (+164)

SF: +1.5 (-200) | COL: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-11, 4.22 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-10, 6.63 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Landen Roupp (7-11) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (3-10). Roupp and his team have a record of 7-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Roupp's team has a record of 1-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 11-11-0 ATS in Freeland's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have a 7-14 record in Freeland's 21 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.9%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Rockies reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-126) and Colorado as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Rockies are +164 to cover, while the Giants are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Rockies game on Aug. 14, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 11 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 118 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 54-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 45-69 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.5% of those games).

Colorado has a 41-64 record (winning just 39% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-58-3).

The Rockies have a 63-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with an OBP of .328, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437. He's batting .293 on the season.

Among all qualified batters, he is 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Willy Adames has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.285/.413.

Adames takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double and three walks.

Bryce Eldridge is batting .245 with a .340 OBP and 29 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy has 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .300. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

TJ Rumfield's .371 on-base percentage and .453 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .294.

He is currently 10th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Hunter Goodman has 104 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Willi Castro has 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .265.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

7/12/2026: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/11/2026: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/10/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/9/2026: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/5/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

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