Angels vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Kansas City Royals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Angels vs Royals Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (48-74) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-73)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and Royals.TV

Angels vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-108) | KC: (-108)

LAA: (-108) | KC: (-108) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-182) | KC: -1.5 (+150)

LAA: +1.5 (-182) | KC: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Angels vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 3-5, 7.20 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 5-7, 4.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-5) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (5-7) will answer the bell for the Royals. Rodriguez and his team have a record of 5-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodriguez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals are 13-11-0 ATS in Lugo's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 8-10 in Lugo's 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (53.8%)

Angels vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -108 favorite at home.

Angels vs Royals Spread

Angels vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Angels-Royals on Aug. 14, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Royals Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 13-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 121 opportunities.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 62-59-0 in 121 games with a line this season.

The Royals have compiled a 31-51 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.8% of those games).

Kansas City is 31-51 (winning only 37.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 117 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-60-2).

The Royals have collected a 57-60-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in OBP (.388) and total hits (91) this season. He's batting .245 batting average while slugging .449.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 50th in slugging.

Trout will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Zach Neto has an OPS of .722, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .414 this season. He's batting .224.

He is 122nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

Nolan Schanuel has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.350/.383.

Vaughn Grissom has been key for Los Angeles with 69 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a .355 on-base percentage and a .448 slugging percentage, both team-best averages for the Royals. He's batting .285.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone has racked up 109 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Carter Jensen has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .222.

Salvador Perez is hitting .216 with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

Angels vs Royals Head to Head

4/26/2026: 11-9 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

11-9 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/25/2026: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2025: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/4/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/3/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/2/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/21/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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