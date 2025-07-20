Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (51-47) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-53)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MASN2

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-122) | BAL: (+104)

TB: (-122) | BAL: (+104) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

TB: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 6-7, 3.38 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-1, 1.53 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Ryan Pepiot (6-7) against the Orioles and Trevor Rogers (2-1). Pepiot's team is 6-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pepiot's team has a record of 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Orioles have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Rogers' six starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in three of Rogers' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (58.1%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +104 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +158 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

Rays versus Orioles, on July 20, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 29, or 60.4%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won 22 of 38 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 38 of their 95 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have posted a record of 45-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 21 of the 46 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.7%).

Baltimore is 15-17 (winning 46.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-50-3).

The Orioles have a 38-56-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 93 hits, batting .257 this season with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .296 and a slugging percentage of .517.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Caminero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three home runs and six RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .290 this season and slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Diaz brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Jonathan Aranda has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .394.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated 96 hits with a .465 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn's .381 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .453.

He is currently 27th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Cedric Mullins has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .215.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

7/18/2025: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

