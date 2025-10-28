2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Entries, Post Positions & Morning-Line Odds

The 2025 Breeders' Cup is right around the corner!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, October 31st and Saturday, November 1st).

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint is scheduled for 5:45 PM ET on Friday, October 31st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day, including the horses, post positions, and morning-line odds.

Naturally, you can bet which horses will win their Breeders’ Cup races at FanDuel Racing. Also, discover 2025 Breeders’ Cup odds and bet the Breeders’ Cup with exclusive bonuses and promos.

Breeder's Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Post Positions and Odds

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Brussels Christophe Soumillon 8-1 2 Military Code William Buick 12-1 3 Royal Testament Flavien Prat 12-1 4 Aspect Island Frankie Dettori 20-1 5 Obliteration Jose L. Ortiz 15-1 6 Intricate Spirit Joel Rosario 12-1 7 Mission Central Dylan Browne McMonagle 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

When Was the 2025 Breeders' Cup Post-Position Draw?

Post positions for all 14 Breeders' Cup races were drawn on Monday, October 27th. The event, called the Rood & Riddle Post Position Draw, took place at Del Mar.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!